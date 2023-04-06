Stormy Daniels has expressed interest in taking the stand to testify against former President Donald Trump in the event the criminal charges against him are brought to trial.

“Anytime you’re up in the public eye it’s scary. I used to get scared giving an oral book report in school. So, I mean, it’s daunting, but I look forward to it,” she told “Piers Morgan Uncensored” in an exclusive interview. “I have nothing to hide. I’m the only one who has been telling the truth and you can’t shame me even more.”

The adult film actress argues that if she isn’t called to testify, it will paint a picture that she is “untrustworthy and not reliable.”

“I think having them call me in and put me on the stand legitimizes my story and who I am,” she added. “If they don’t, it almost feels like they’re hiding me and people will automatically assume – I would – that, ‘Oh she must not be a good witness, she’s not credible.’”

On Tuesday, Trump plead not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records – allegations that stem from legal “hush money” payments made to Daniels at the close of his 2016 presidential campaign to cover up an alleged affair.

Business records falsification is a misdemeanor in New York, but expands to a felony if prosecutors can show that it was purposefully and knowingly done to cover up another crime – such as violation of campaign-finance laws. Prosecutors have indicated they intend to argue that Trump had a direct hand in the transactions

The indictment, rendered after weeks of grand jury testimony, makes Trump the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges of any kind and comes after he launched a bid to run for president in 2024.

“The Federal Ninth Circuit just awarded me another $122,000 from Stormy Daniels, over the hundreds of thousands of Dollars she owes me and now,” Trump said in a statement on Thursday. “Stormy “Horseface” Daniels, who I never had an affair with, is out yet again for her moment of fame!”

Though Daniels does not believe Trump’s crimes against her are “worthy of incarceration,” she emphasized that he should go to jail if he is found guilty of other crimes he is accused of.

“If he doesn’t, it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that, and worse,” she added.

