As twice-impeached former president Donald Trump’s criminal indictment continues to unfold, Seth Meyers is simply not buying the idea that Trump is actually enjoying himself. In fact, the “Late Night” host argued on Wednesday that that claim is the biggest indicator that Trump is actually “scared s—less.”

Trump was arraigned on Tuesday for more than 30 counts of felony business record falsification, over his involvement in hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Daniels claims the money was paid to keep her quiet about an affair she had with Trump, while Trump maintains that the money was paid as part of a non-disclosure agreement, but not for an affair.

Now, Trump allies are pushing the narrative that Trump is enjoying himself with all the attention he’s getting from his indictment. According to a recent report from the New York Times, Trump is even “said to have described the potential spectacle as a fun experience.”

“Oh, ‘it’s gonna be a fun experience’ is definitely a lie you tell people when you were scared s—less,” Meyers mocked. “That’s 100% what I would say right before skydiving.”

The “Late Night” host went on to argue that no part of being on the receiving end of the criminal justice system is fun, especially in New York of all places.

“The only way you could possibly find the experience of getting arrested fun is if everything about your life is absolutely miserable, which I guess applies to Donald Trump,” he joked. “I mean, look at him.”

Calling up the photo of Trump in the courtroom, Meyers had several ideas about what he looked like, including the claim that “the only thing that was missing” from the photo was “a record scratch followed by an internal monologue,” like in classic teen movies.

But, turning serious, Meyers got blunt about what message Trump is trying to send amid these charges.

“Trump and his team wanted us all to think he was enjoying the experience, that it was fun, and that it would benefit him politically, which is BS,” Meyers said. “This is all part of the shtick. Trump wants us to think everything he does is by design, that it’s all part of his master plan, that he’s playing four-dimensional chess and he’s always getting the best of us, and he’s loving every minute of it. But that’s not true.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.