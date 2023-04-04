Seth Meyers is pretty sure that Donald Trump’s social media post following the news of his indictment last week was off the cuff, and on Monday morning, he remained stunned by it. According to the “Late Night” host, the twice-impeached former president should definitely have been ready.

And in fairness, most sources reporting on Trump thought he was. On the March 21st episode of “The View,” former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin noted “I’m talking to just some people who are still semi-close to Trump, who say he’s very nervous over this. He does think an arrest is coming.”

And yet, to Seth Meyers’ eyes, Trump was one of the many Republican figures who were “caught off guard” when the news came down.

“In fact, he was apparently so unprepared, he didn’t have a social media post ready to go, as evidenced by the fact that his first comment about the news had a typo in what I would call a pretty important word,” Meyers said.

That word, of course, was “indictment” itself. In Trump’s post, he wrote that he was “indicated” rather than “indicted” — but then again, Meyers could totally believe that Trump thought the words were interchangeable.

“He thinks they just asked the grand jury, ‘Can you indicate if you think this man paid off a porn star?’ And they all do this,” Meyers joked, nodding his head.

But, at the end of the day, Meyers was simply gobsmacked that Trump hadn’t prepared a post, given how inevitable the indictment seemed.

“How did he not have a pre-written social media post ready to go for this eventuality?” Meyers marveled. “This would be like the British newspapers not having an obituary ready when the Queen died.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.