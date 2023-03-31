Seth Meyers is pretty sure Lauren Boebert’s staff is actively sabotaging the congresswoman, after a hearing on Wednesday in which she intensely — and incorrectly — grilled a D.C. lawmaker about instituting a bill that she personally helped overturn.

In the grand scheme of things, Boebert was referring to the revised criminal code, which was voted on, and overwhelmingly rejected by the House — which Boebert was a part of at the time, meaning she herself voted on it. But, Boebert didn’t seem to know that, as one of her first questions was “these changes are now law here in D.C., correct?”

At that, both the witness and the chairman corrected Boebert, reminding her that she was among the group that voted against it.

“I can’t even begin to wrap my head around how dumb this is,” Meyers mocked. “She had to be corrected by the witness about a bill she voted on. There’s a good chance she doesn’t even know she’s in Washington, D.C. right now. She probably needs one of those mall maps that tells you where you are, except for the entire country.”

But for the purposes of this hearing, Boebert seemed focused on one specific part of that revised criminal code, which would have downgraded public urination from a criminal offense to a civil offense. And, despite being told that the revised criminal code that would’ve done that was overturned, she pressed on, repeatedly asking if public urination was decriminalized.

After she was told a few more times that it wasn’t, Boebert quietly yielded her time.

“Here’s my theory; I think Lauren Boebert’s staff hates her and gave her bad information as a prank,” Meyers joked.

The “Late Night” host then acted out how that particular exchange might’ve gone, including an attempt to get Boebert to say the sponsor of the bill she was criticizing was someone named I.P. Mapantz.

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.