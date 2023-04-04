Though some may think that twice-impeached former president Donald Trump is actually loving the fact that he’s getting indicted, Alyssa Farah Griffin isn’t among them. During Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” she suspected that, though he may be financially benefitting from it, he is actually mentally “spiraling.”

Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday for more than 30 counts of felony business fraud over his involvement in hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Daniels claims the money was paid to keep her quiet about an affair she had with Trump, while Trump maintains that the money was paid, but not for an affair.

On Monday, Farah Griffin, who worked in the Trump White House until she resigned in 2020, argued that this indictment will only hurt Trump when it comes to getting new votes, since “this is the least relatable crime.” On Tuesday, she offered her insights into Trump’s thoughts directly.

“There’s been a bunch of reporting out there that Trump is loving this — and he is raising money off of it, reportedly $8 million — but I know him well enough to know, he’s not loving this. He is spiraling,” she said. “He’s somebody who, despite his terrible actions, does think about legacy and how he’s perceived. And now his life, whether it’s his obituary, is going to say, you know, ‘he was indicted’ — the first American President to be.”

Farah Griffin also added that there’s one more element that is stressing out Trump and his team, beyond the possibility of jail time.

“Right now, his team is also freaking out over a potential gag order from the judge, which would prevent him from being able to speak about what happens,” she explained. “And that’s what he wants. He wants to go out and frame this his own way, and spin the public, and that might not be able to happen.”

Regardless of if he’s allowed to speak on it, Farah Griffin was pretty certain that Trump will bask in the attention he’s getting, at the very least.

“I think he’s spiraling over the fact that he was the first president to be indicted, but he’s going to take full advantage of the spectacle,” she said.

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.