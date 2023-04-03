Though many Republicans are arguing that the indictment of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump will actually help him in the long run, former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin isn’t among them. On Monday’s episode of “The View,” she argued that, in reality, it “will only hurt him” if he gets the GOP nomination for president.

Though news of Trump’s indictment broke on Thursday, Farah Griffin was absent during Friday’s episode of “The View” to weigh in, and admitted on Monday morning that she had “such FOMO” because of it. So, she took full advantage of her opportunity to chime in.

“Listen is as much as a lot of us want to see him held accountable, it is a sad day for America. It’s a new low for the American presidency, the first former president that’s been indicted,” Farah Griffin said. But that didn’t mean she doesn’t support it.

“Where I stand in this is, if it was enough for Michael Cohen to go to jail for, it’s enough for Donald Trump to go to jail for,” she continued. “No one is above the law.”

That said, Farah Griffin has previously been among those who say that Trump’s indictment will only incite his base, and rally Republicans around him — which it largely has. But, the host also argued that the indictment won’t do Trump any good in trying to secure new votes in 2024, which he would of course need to win.

“The good news today is this: this only hurts Donald Trump in a general election, if he gets the nomination,” she said. “He’s not winning one vote that isn’t with him. This is the least relatable crime, paying off a porn star hush money to like, hide your potential affairs.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.