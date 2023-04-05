Twice impeached former president Donald Trump appeared in court for his arraignment on Tuesday, and though there weren’t video feeds inside the courtroom, there was at least one image that came from the moment. And Roy Wood Jr. had a good laugh at Trump’s expression in said photo on Tuesday night.

Trump flew into New York on Tuesday, to be arraigned on 34 felony counts of business fraud, to which he unsurprisingly pleaded not guilty. The twice-impeached former president surrendered himself willingly, and was not handcuffed or perp walked for the moment.

But, though he raised a confident fist to his supporters on the streets outside Trump Tower in the morning, many commentators noted how, inside the courtroom, he looked much more reserved. “That’s a man who looks like a defendant” Alyssa Farah Griffin, Former White House Communications Director and current host of “The View” said on CNN.

“Look at you! Look at your ass now,” Wood mocked on Tuesday night. “They got your ass. Ain’t so tough no more!”

Obviously though, Wood wasn’t done there. The guest host felt that Trump’s expression conveyed a very specific type of sadness.

“Look at how sad Trump looks. My man looked like somebody told him his dog died, or that Mike Pence is still alive,” he joked, earning a collective “oooohh” from the audience.

Wood was, of course, referring to the fact that, according to testimony heard by the January 6 committee last May, the twice-impeached former president allegedly expressed support when his followers began chanting “Hang Mike Pence” on the day of the attacks.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.