Former President Donald Trump was arrested in New York City and pled not guilty to more than 30 business fraud felony charges on Tuesday. Stephen Colbert spent much of his monologue on “The Late Show” talking about Trump’s arraignment, and the speech he gave once he got back to Florida.

And kicking things off, Colbert (humorously) questioned if the charges Trump faces are fair considering “business fraud is his brand.”

“Yesterday, New York City celebrated the passing of its own plague, the former president,” Colbert said as his audience erupted as they cheered. “Oh, you heard?”

Colbert continued, “He stopped by the city to get arrested for 34 felony counts of business fraud, and you know what, I’m not sure if that’s fair. Business fraud is his brand. After the arraignment, he hauled his ass to LaGuardia, got on his private jet flew to Mar-a-lago, where he held an angry rally for all his cult members.”

The Manhattan district attorney charged Trump with 34 felony counts for falsifying New York business records through a “catch and kill” scheme created to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity before the 2016 election. Trump decided not to speak to reporters after leaving the courthouse but instead aired his grievances about various topics to his base.

Colbert showed video clips of several of his supporters at Mar-a-lago which included Donald Trump Jr., Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Matt Gaetz who were in attendance to hear Trump rant about all his legal woes.

“Then, it was time for the former president to take the stage to inspire the nation with a six-minute list of unresolved grievances,” Colbert said.

Colbert joked, “Well, come on, what do you expect you’re listening to a 76-year-old man in Florida.”

Colbert then pulled down his glassed and mimicked an old man and said, “Well nice of you to show up. I’ve wondered if you forgot I was alive. Maybe, you’ll noticed me if I was your cell phone. Anyway, it’s cold in here, the cookies are stale, and I never loved you as much as your brother.”

Click the video above to watch Colbert read Trump’s grievances and crack on Sen. Lindsay Graham going on Fox News to beg supporters to donate money to help the self-proclaimed billionaire Trump.