Marjorie Taylor Green Slams ‘Fascist’ Democrats for Not Letting Her Speak in NYC: ‘They Want to Repeat Jan. 6’ (Video)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed New York City Mayor Eric Adams after she was heckled for protesting former president Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

“It was absolute chaos, and that’s what the mayor of New York City wanted to happen,” the Georgian Republican told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson during an appearance Wednesday evening. “He threatened me and basically put out a dog whistle for violence against me.” She then claime there was “a funded text alert that went out naming me by name and telling people to…hand out whistles and try to create a chaotic scene of violence and assault, and that’s against the law.”

Greene concluded that the hecklers were trying to stop her from using her First Amendment rights and “wanted violence.”

“I think they wanted that to happen because they want to repeat January 6 all over again,” Greene added. “They want all of us Trump supporters, MAGA, basically Republicans and just good Americans to look like criminals, and thats what they do in communist countries and that’s what we’re seeing today.”

Carlson proceeded to ask Greene if she thinks people understand the implications of not allowing someone else to speak.

“I don’t think people realize what dangerous times we’re living in,” she replied. “The Democrat Party, they’re the fascists, they want to cancel our voices, they want to censor us, and they want to completely force us into complying. You see the reason why they’re prosecuting or should we say persecuting Donald Trump is for the crime of actually winning the 2016 presidential election. That’s what they’re in hysterics over and they’ve never gotten over it. But what they really want to do is once they remove their top political opponent, which is President Trump, they’re going to come after all of us. This has happened repeatedly throughout history and people need to wake up to the reality of the danger that we’re living in.”

She then blasted New York City as a “disgusting” place.

“I compared it to what I call Gotham City,” she said. “The streets are filthy, they’re covered with people basically dying on drugs. They can’t even stand up, they’re falling over. There’s so much crime in the city, I can’t comprehend how people live there. It was repulsive, it smells bad and I think it’s a terrible place.”

Prior to her arrival in New York, Adams warned Greene during a Monday press conference to be on her “best behavior.”

“Delusional @NYCMayor is trying to intimidate, threaten, and stop me from using my 1st amendment rights to peacefully protest the Democrat’s unconstitutional weaponization of our justice system against our top Republican Presidential candidate, President Trump,” she tweeted in response. “Mayor Adams should be more concerned about NY citizens and taxpayers being murdered, raped, robbed, and carjacked than an elected Member of Congress coming to town. Or should I be the one concerned that the mayor of NYC will weaponize his government or maybe his thugs like DA Alvin Bragg against me?”

In response to Greene’s appearance on Fox News, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez tweeted: “If a petty HOA complaint were a person.”

On Tuesday, Trump plead not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records – allegations that stem from legal “hush money” payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels at the close of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Business records falsification is a misdemeanor in New York, but expands to a felony if prosecutors can show that it was purposefully and knowingly done to cover up another crime – such as violation of campaign-finance laws. Prosecutors have indicated they intend to argue that Trump had a direct hand in the transactions

The indictment, rendered after weeks of grand jury testimony, makes Trump the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges of any kind and comes after he launched a bid to run for president in 2024.

