Jimmy Fallon Says Joe Biden’s March Madness Pick Is UConn ‘Because They Both Have a 38% Chance’ of Back-to-Back Wins | Video

President Biden selected UConn to win it all during March Madness this year, and Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure he knows why. According to the NBC host, it’s because both the president and the team have the same chances at becoming back-to-back champions.

In his bracket, Biden selected UConn, North Carolina, Houston and Tennessee as his Final Four teams, and predicted that UConn will beat North Carolina, while Houston handles Tennessee. All four are highly rated teams, with UConn winning the men’s tournament last year (they defeated San Diego State, 76-59).

“Biden relates to UConn, because they both have a 38% chance of winning again,” Fallon joked.

The “Late Night” host also included Biden’s opponent Donald Trump in his March Madness jokes, applauding the former president for being “able to identify all the mascots” — a clear shot at the cognitive exam Trump purportedly took.

That said, Fallon is pretty sure that Trump didn’t actually make his own bracket to compete with.

“Trump didn’t fill out a bracket because he doesn’t have the 10 bucks to join the pool,” he quipped.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.