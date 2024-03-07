Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley dropped out of the race on Wednesday morning, officially making Donald Trump the presumptive GOP nominee for 2024. But Jimmy Fallon offered some hope to Haley on Wednesday night.

Haley was handily defeated on Super Tuesday, which is the day she promised her voters she would stick it out until, at the very least. But, following her defeat, she conceded to Trump tersely. Still, Fallon is pretty sure she’ll be back — several more times, actually.

“Here’s the good news for Haley: she’s only 52, which means she can run for president at least eight more times,” Fallon joked. “So, she’s got a chance.”

The “Tonight Show” host was, obviously, poking fun at both Trump and Biden’s age, something host does regularly. Fallon then honed in on Haley’s speech, in which she said “I congratulate [Trump] and wish him well. I wish anyone well who would be America’s president.”

“Which had all the love and sincerity of an email that ends with ‘Thanks.’,” Fallon joked. “Yep, she wished him well, and if you’ve ever broken up with someone and wished them well, you know what that means.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon ribbed Biden’s State of the Union address, set for Thursday night, as well as suggesting that the only thing that can stop a Trump-Biden rematch is “a flight of stairs.”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.