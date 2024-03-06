Nikki Haley Suspends GOP Primary Campaign, Trump-Biden Rematch All But Assured

Nikki Haley has suspended her run for president, leaving Donald Trump as the last Republican primary candidate standing and all but assuring a rematch with President Joe Biden.

The Associated Press and other media reported that Haley will make the announcement Wednesday morning, citing people with knowledge of her plans who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump bulldozed the Super Tuesday primary grid – with the exception of Vermont, the only state Haley won in the contest that, as the polls showed all along, was becoming a formality. Haley also won her party’s Washington, D.C. primary on Sunday, becoming the first woman to win a GOP primary race.

But Haley’s campaign was already on life-support from Republican moderates, highly educated “Reagan” conservatives and remnants of the party’s neocon past. Trump spent a lot of primary messaging trashing his opponent as “bird brain” and vowing to shut out her donor base, which was largely corporate in nature.

Whether Trump can court the Haley wing of the GOP could be critical to his chances in the 2024 general against Biden, who also swept through Super Tuesday unscathed.