With mounting calls for George Santos to resign after the many, many lies he told about himself were exposed, the new Republican congressman says he won’t be doing so. But, Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure that, since Santos often says the opposite of what’s true, that means he actually will.

In the weeks since being elected to represent northeast Queens and parts of Long Island’s North Shore in Congress, it’s been revealed that 34-year-old Santos lied about a pretty substantial number of details about his life and work history.

Among other claims, Santos said his mother died in the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11, that his “grandparents fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII,” that he received a degree in economics and finance from CUNY’s Baruch College, that he worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and that he owned 13 rental properties where tenants had not paid rent for a year — all of which were untrue.

As a result, Santos has faced mounting calls from his own party to resign, beginning before he even officially took office. Speaking to reporters outside his office on Wednesday, however, Santos said he will not resign.

“But since it’s Santos, that means he will, maybe,” Fallon joked. “Santos said he’s not a quitter, and he proved it at the ’92 Olympics where he won five gold medals.”

To be clear, that’d be impossible, considering Santos was only four years old at the time. This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Fallon has targeted Santos.

As Kevin McCarthy struggled to get the votes he needed to become Speaker of the House, Fallon joked that he likely went to Santos, asking for help on creating a new identity. Last week, the late night host joked that Santos probably defends his continual lying by lying even more, specifically about his new job.

“When asked to address his lies, Santos said, ‘Listen, I’m just focused on being the best vice president I can be,’” Fallon mocked.

You can watch Fallon’s monologue in the video above.