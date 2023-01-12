After classified documents from President Biden’s time as vice president were found in his private office, some Republicans immediately started complaining about the fact that his home wasn’t raided like Trump’s was, calling for equal treatment. Seth Meyers couldn’t help but laugh at that on Wednesday night’s episode of “Late Night,” pointing out that the reason a raid even happened to Trump is because he refused to cooperate.

On Monday, it was reported that Biden’s team discovered 10 classified documents in a locked closet, while cleaning out his office last fall. According to a statement from Biden’s attorneys, the documents were turned over to the National Archives the morning after they were found, and it remains unclear what the documents were about. Later in the week, it was revealed that a second set of documents were found at a different location, which were also immediately turned over.

Meanwhile, late last year, it was discovered that twice-impeached former president Trump had taken hundreds of classified documents from his time in office to his Mar-A-Lago residence, and kept them in a room that was unlocked and to which several people had access. Those documents are only in the government’s possession now because the FBI seized them in a raid on Trump’s Florida resort, after months of trying to get him to return them voluntarily, which he refused.

Seth Meyers added his voice to the many defending Biden on Wednesday, saying that Republicans are “equating the two situations in the dumbest way possible” by calling for a raid on the White House.

“The FBI doesn’t raid someone who’s already cooperating!” Meyers said, imagining how that interaction would even go.

“‘FBI, we’re here for the documents!’ ‘Oh yeah, we, um, turned them in yesterday.’ ‘Oh! Oh, OK…'” Meyers imitated. “‘You seem bummed.’ ‘Yeah, no, it’s just uh, we put on our windbreakers and everything, and um — would you mind, is this dumb? Could we kick in your door?'”

The late night host then argued that the only possible way it would make sense for the FBI to ever raid someone who’s already cooperating is if that someone was actually an undercover informant who’s cover needed to be kept intact. And truth be told, Meyers doesn’t see Biden succeeding at that.

“Look, Biden would make a bad undercover cop,” Meyers joked. “He’s too loud, he makes too many gaffes.”

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.