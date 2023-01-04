As more and more lies from congressman-elect George Santos continue to be uncovered, Jimmy Fallon suspects that, at this point, he’s probably even lying to people about his new job title.

In the weeks since being elected to represent northeast Queens and parts of Long Island’s North Shore in Congress, it’s been revealed that the 34-year-old Republican lied about a pretty substantial number of details about his life and work history.

Among other claims, Santos said his mother died in the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11, that his “grandparents fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII,” that he received a degree in economics and finance from CUNY’s Baruch College, that he worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and that he owned 13 rental properties where tenants had not paid rent for a year — all of which were untrue. As a result, Santos has faced mounting calls to resign before even officially taking office.

“It’s odd when a congressman holds up his right hand to be sworn in and everyone’s like ‘You know what? Don’t bother,'” Fallon joked on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

But, the late night host has an idea of how Santos is defending his continual lying at this point — he’s lying even more.

“When asked to address his lies, Santos said ‘Listen, I’m just focused on being the best vice president I can be,'” Falon mocked.

Fallon’s jokes are just the latest in the slew of mockery aimed at Santos for his lies as, just before the new year, the congressman found himself being the butt of many jokes on Twitter, from people including actor Billy Baldwin.

Santos’ hypocrisy was also thrown into sharp relief after users resurfaced one of his own tweets, posted in August 2021. It said, in all-caps, “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!”

BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) August 30, 2021

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.