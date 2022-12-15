Twice impeached former president Donald Trump teased a major announcement this week — by putting out a video showing him as a superhero. And “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure Ron DeSantis will reap the benefits of that.

In the video, Trump says simply “America needs a superhero,” before a graphic of him as what looks like a variation of Superman pops up. After that, the words “Major Announcement” appear on screen, and… the video ends. Given the superhero Trump chose for the video, Fallon did have a guess as to what the announcement might be.

“Is he announcing Dean Cain as his running mate?” Fallon joked. Cain, of course, played Superman himself on the TV series “Lois & Clark.”

Fallon couldn’t help but giggle over the video, especially since, as the “Tonight Show” host pointed out, Trump has been noticeably quiet in the weeks following his re-election bid announcement. Fallon suspected that this video was proof that the former president indeed “has a lot of time on his hands” right now.

The late night host also joked that the video might have unexpected benefits — for Trump’s potential primary opponent, Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

“Right after that was released, Ron DeSantis’ poll numbers shot up another 20 points,” he joked.

It it true that, in recent polls, DeSantis is gaining on Trump, and in some polls, even comes out ahead in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. At this point, DeSantis has not officially declared his candidacy for the office.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.