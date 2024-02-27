You’re not the only one who’s noticed just how sheer the MLB’s new pants are. Jimmy Fallon took a shot at the new baseball uniforms on Monday night’s “Tonight Show.”

“MLB players are slamming the league’s new uniform because their pants are see through,” Fallon said. “I get the feeling this year we’re going to see a lot more dingers.”

On Sunday night, fellow late night host John Oliver also mocked the new uniforms, showing a compilation of local news anchors laughing and joking about the changeup.

The new uniforms, which were designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics, have been causing the league headaches since they were first introduced. Players have complained about the pants, fans have mocked them and even competing athletic gear companies, such as Under Armour, have spoofed them. For their part, the league has said the sheerness of the pants has to do with sizing changes rather than using a new fabric.

“The uniform pants have the same material and thickness as the uniform pants used last season,” a baseball official told the Wall Street Journal. “There were changes to the fabric of the jersey, not the pants.”

That’s not the only out-of-left-field joke Fallon had up his sleeve Monday night. The NBC host also took shots at KFC’s new chicken pizza Chizza (“If there’s one word I don’t want to see on a menu, it’s hybrid”) and AT&T giving its customers a $5 credit in response to the mass service outage last week (“We know you couldn’t call 911, but here’s the equivalent of a birthday card from your grandma.”)

The late night host then ended his opening monologue with some big news. In honor of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” officially surpassing the 10-year mark, NBC will air a two-hour primetime special honoring Fallon’s time on the show. The special will showcase some of the best moments from the past decade and will premiere on the network May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.