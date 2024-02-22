Drew Barrymore’s special birthday episode of her eponymous daytime talk show hit a surprise high on Wednesday when Jimmy Fallon presented his “Fever Pitch” costar with some extraordinary news: She’s getting a wax figure at the famed Madame Tussauds!

“This is so crazy!” she expressed at the revelation, adding, “I have to secretly admit, I always wondered, like, would I ever get picked, and I didn’t think I would.”

Cohost Ross Matthews and Barrymore’s birthday twin Rachel Dratch were on hand to help celebrate the beloved entertainer’s 49th birthday. But another familiar face the host, producer and actress — who has starred in many well-known films such as “Charlie’s Angels” and “Blended” with Adam Sandler — was not expecting to see was her longtime friend and colleague, “The Tonight Show” host Fallon.

The surprise by Fallon started off with a gift box of hints, including bars of wax, fake plastic eyes, brushes and a note that read, “What’s 5 feet, 4 inches and will have you seeing double?”

Barrymore looked at Dratch and Matthews with confusion. “Me?” she said, answering the riddle with hesitation.

“Well, we have somebody that might be able to give you a helping hand,” Matthews responded as he cued up a video of Fallon.

“Hey pal, happy birthday! I have a little surprise for you,” he said. “You’re about to join me in one of the most exclusive clubs in the world. You are getting your very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds! It’s a real happy birthday, bud. Love you.”

With a shocked expression, Barrymore exclaimed, “Oh my God, are you kidding me?”

Following the big announcement, Matthews pulled her aside and further explained the plan. “You are getting a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, and we have a few familiar faces with us right now to celebrate,” he teased.

Then, seconds later, four wax figures of Jimmy Fallon, Harry Styles, Rihanna and Steven Spielberg were revealed.

Watch the whole moment with Fallon and Barrymore in the video above.