Jimmy Fallon Jokes He Filed Appeal to Allow Trump to Deliver Own Closing Remarks: Material ‘Would Get Us Through February!’ | Video

“I mean, come on, think about our jobs,” the NBC host jokes

Donald Trump won’t be allowed to deliver his own closing remarks in his New York civil fraud trial this week, and Jimmy Fallon is pretty bummed about it. In fact, the “Tonight Show” host joked on Wednesday that he personally filed an appeal over it, on behalf of all comedians.

During his monologue on Wednesday’s show, Fallon noted that the decision for Trump to not give his own closing arguments came directly from the judge — as opposed to previous instances where Trump promised to speak on his own behalf and then voluntarily backed out — but immediately reassured the audience.

“Don’t worry, as a comedian, I immediately filed an appeal,” Fallon said. “Your honor, please! That would get us through February! I mean, come on, think about our jobs.”

Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on NBC
Read Next
Jimmy Fallon Defends Lauren Boebert for Hitting Ex-Husband in the Face: 'She Had a Lot of Champagne Celebrating January 6' | Video

The late night host then turned to mocking Trump’s latest social media posts, in which the legally troubled former president said he was never on Jeffrey Epstein’s “stupid island.”

“Sounds like something a 4-year-old would say,” Fallon joked, imitating said child. “I’ve never been to your stupid island, your stupid plane, stupid house. You’re stupid!”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.