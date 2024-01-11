Jimmy Fallon Jokes He Filed Appeal to Allow Trump to Deliver Own Closing Remarks: Material ‘Would Get Us Through February!’ | Video

Donald Trump won’t be allowed to deliver his own closing remarks in his New York civil fraud trial this week, and Jimmy Fallon is pretty bummed about it. In fact, the “Tonight Show” host joked on Wednesday that he personally filed an appeal over it, on behalf of all comedians.

During his monologue on Wednesday’s show, Fallon noted that the decision for Trump to not give his own closing arguments came directly from the judge — as opposed to previous instances where Trump promised to speak on his own behalf and then voluntarily backed out — but immediately reassured the audience.

“Don’t worry, as a comedian, I immediately filed an appeal,” Fallon said. “Your honor, please! That would get us through February! I mean, come on, think about our jobs.”

The late night host then turned to mocking Trump’s latest social media posts, in which the legally troubled former president said he was never on Jeffrey Epstein’s “stupid island.”

“Sounds like something a 4-year-old would say,” Fallon joked, imitating said child. “I’ve never been to your stupid island, your stupid plane, stupid house. You’re stupid!”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.