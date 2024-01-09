Colorado police are investigating an incident between Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband over the weekend, in which she purportedly hit him in the face. Jimmy Fallon came to her defense, joking that she had simply been drinking a bit too much — while “celebrating Jan. 6.”

Indeed, the call to police was made on Saturday, the third anniversary of when Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol after Trump lost the 2020 election. The NBC host guessed Monday night that Boebert likely was out commemorating the attack, and cut her some slack.

“In her defense, she had a lot of champagne celebrating January 6,” Fallon joked.

Boebert has in fact been a vocal supporter of Jan. 6 participants, even defending those who have been convicted for their actions as recently as that morning.

“On the third anniversary of January 6th, may we never forget the way that Joe Biden has treated and is still treating the political prisoners from that day,” Boebert wrote on X, despite the fact that these people’s actions were actually illegal.

“Our country cannot claim a moral high ground any longer when it comes to political prosecutions and political prisoners due to what has stemmed from that day. I will fight for justice to be restored to America and for these wrongs to be made right!”

Jimmy Fallon took aim at Boebert once more in his monologue after that, joking that her New Year’s resolution is to “go back to her old job, working the 2 a.m. shift at Waffle House.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.