Jimmy Fallon has a new sense of respect for Colorado after the state’s history-making ruling to disqualify Donald Trump from being on the 2024 presidential primary ballot.

“You’ve got to give it up for Colorado. They’re the first state to legalize weed and illegalize Trump,” Fallon quipped Wednesday night.

The “Tonight Show” host even began his opening monologue with a joke about the ruling, stating that Christmas hasn’t even happened and people have already started to return gifts. “In fact, last night Colorado returned Donald Trump,” Fallon said.

“If Trump ends up winning in 2024, don’t be surprised if Colorado suddenly becomes East Utah,” Fallon added.

On Tuesday, a Colorado court ruled that the former President is disqualified from holding office again because he engaged in insurrection due to his actions that led to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. The court specifically used the Constitution’s insurrection clause in its ruling. Part of the 14th Amendment, Section 3 reads, “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Fallon joked that before Tuesday, Trump thought the insurrection clause “was one of those Tim Allen movies on Disney+,” nodding to “The Santa Clause.” But Fallon didn’t limit his mockery to Trump when it came to this story.

After telling his audience that the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868, he joked that President Biden said, “I supported it then, and I support it now.” The late night host also took aim at Republican Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy. Following the news that Trump would be removed from Colorado ballots, Ramaswamy pledged to withdraw his name from Colorado ballots in solidarity.

“That’s like Mitch McConnell recusing himself from being named sexiest man alive,” Fallon said.

“The Tonight Show” then ended the segment with a special commercial that would only be shown in Colorado, advertising a campaign for “Dernald Turmp” instead of Donald Trump.