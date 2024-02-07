Jimmy Fallon Predicts Aaron Rodgers’ Response to Trump Immunity Ruling: ‘No Immunity? Join the Club, Bud’ | Video

The NBC host also predicts responses from Boeing and Mark Zuckerberg

A Washington, D.C. court ruled this week that Donald Trump does not have immunity from prosecution for any crimes he may have committed, and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon suspects former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can sympathize.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon first poked fun at Trump’s own response to the ruling, after his campaign issued a statement saying Trump “respectfully disagrees” with the ruling and would be appealing.

“If Trump knew how to respectfully disagree with a loss, he wouldn’t be on trial in the first place,” Fallon joked.

The late night host and his team then dreamed up likely responses to the ruling from other notable names, beginning with Aaron Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers said ‘No immunity? Join the club, bud,’” Fallon joked, referring to Rodgers’ vocal opposition to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

From there, Fallon continued the bit, offering more “join the club” punchlines.

“Then Trump said ‘My entire legal defense is falling apart.’ Then Boeing said ‘Falling apart? Join the club, bud,’” he said. “Then Trump said ‘My lawyers are useless. I might as well fire them and use a soulless AI robot.’ Then Mark Zuckerberg said ‘Soulless AI robot? Join the club, bud.”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.

