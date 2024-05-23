As is standard procedure with a search warrant, the FBI was authorized to use deadly force if necessary when they raided Mar-a-Lago in 2022. But, to Donald Trump and his allies, this meant that President Biden was prepared to assassinate him — which, naturally, Jimmy Kimmel had a ball making fun of on Wednesday night.

“This would actually be funny if it wasn’t so stupid and dangerous,” the ABC host said to tee up the segment. He then immediately zeroed in on “Klan mom” Marjorie Taylor Greene’s response to the reveal, in which she implied it was a grand plot to kill Trump.

“What a rich imagination this woman has,” Kimmel joked. “You’d almost think she has the brain of a child, you know?”

In response to the news, the FBI released a statement further explaining the warrant, saying they “followed standard protocol in this search as we do for all search warrants, which includes a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force. No one ordered additional steps to be taken and there was no departure from the norm in this matter.”

Of course, that didn’t matter to Greene and other right-wingers, as Kimmel demonstrated by playing a supercut of them — including Fox News host Jesse Watters, Newsmax hosts and more — all claiming that Biden told the FBI to “shoot to kill” and is actively trying to assassinate the man.

One Newsmax host called it “crazy,” “wild” and “so dangerous,” and encouraged viewers to “say a prayer.”

“Yes, yes, we will pray that you are someday able to experience an emotion called shame,” Kimmel retorted when the clip ended. “Because this is — the diabolical mastermind Joe Biden sent in an elite team of ultra-liberal FBI agents to assassinate Donald Trump, but somehow he slipped out the back door!”

Kimmel continued with derision, “Somehow they missed the fact that the loudest and most famous man in America, and all 15 of his Secret Service agents, were in New Jersey at the time that they raided Mar-a-Lago.”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.