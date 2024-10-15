Jimmy Kimmel Calls Trump Stranding Followers in the Desert a ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for Possible Second Term | Video

Over the weekend Donald Trump held a rally in California, and when it ended his campaign bailed and hundreds of his supporters ended up stranded when shuttle busses left and never came back. And Jimmy Kimmel thinks that’s the ‘perfect metaphor’ for what another Trump term would be like.

“Donye West also played Coachella on Saturday,” Kimmel said during his “Jimmy Kimmel Live” monologue on Monday. “No one knows why he’s campaigning in Southern California where he’s about as popular as deep vein thrombosis.”

“But he held a rally in Coachella, which is outside of Palm Springs. He rambled for more than 80 minutes in 100-degree heat. And then, after the rally — the crowd was transported to the venue on buses, [and] afterwards, they cut off the bus service,” Kimmel said. “So, people had to walk through the desert for two hours to get back to their cars.”

“Could there be a more perfect metaphor for what four more years of Donald Trump would be like than him stranding his own supporters in the desert?” Kimmel then asked.

Earlier in the monologue, Kimmel talked about how Trump keeps refusing to release his medical records, and how he’s ratcheted up ableist and racist insults against her while also avoiding another debate.

“You know, Kamala Harris released her medical information over the weekend,” Kimmel said. “Trump has not released his medical report. He’s not released his medical report, he’s not released his tax returns, his healthcare plan. He hasn’t released his sports bra for months.”

“But he was up at 1:12 AM, posting,” Kimmel continued, “‘I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility.’ The guy who’s up in the middle of the night reading tweets about himself wants to give someone else a cognitive test.”

“Pretty sure we all watched her ace that test when she handed you your tangerine ass in the debate,” Kimmel said, addressing Trump directly. “But I do want to say, I’m all for it. I like the idea, let’s do it, let’s have you both take a cognitive test – live on television. We’ll stack up a thousand tests! You can pull one out of the pile, you and Kamala take the same. That way there’s no chance of shenanigans.”



Kimmel continued pretend-trying to convince Trump to do this, then expressed justifiable skepticism about Trump’s spokesperson claiming he’s in “perfect” health. At which point he tied things back to the debate, and to Trump’s recent statements.

“Ever since she embarrassed him in the debate, Trump has doubled down on insulting Kamala Harris’ intelligence. He calls her ‘low IQ,’ he called her ‘mentally disabled’ and according to the failing New York Times, at a dinner with some of his donors, he said the Vice President was, quote, ‘retarded.’” Kimmel said.

“Man, when they go low, they go real — Trump’s like a mole person, tunneling his way to China. And when he gets there, he’s gonna visit the place where they print his God Bless the USA Trump Bibles.”

