Jimmy Kimmel Edits Trump Inauguration Into ‘Star Wars’ Emperor Palpatine Scene | Video

Donald Trump was sworn in for his second presidential term on Monday, and for Jimmy Kimmel, the new president’s speech seemed a little familiar. So, on Monday night, the ABC host edited Trump into a “Star Wars” scene to prove it.

To kick off his monologue, Kimmel first poked fun at Melania Trump’s wardrobe for the day, President Biden saying his message for the day was “joy” and more. But speaking seriously of Trump’s inaugural address, Kimmel admitted that it “was more ominous than I anticipated.”

At that, a clip began, but it wasn’t from the Capitol. It was from the Galactic Senate of “Star Wars” — namely, Palpatine’s declaration of seizing power from “Revenge of the Sith.”

“In order to ensure the security and continuing stability, the Republic will be reorganized into the first galactic empire!” the fake Trump bellowed, his face superimposed onto Ian McDiarmid’s character from the film.

As the menacing score from John Williams kicked in, real footage from Trump’s inauguration was played, showing his allies and family applauding the move. Naturally, Kimmel played the scene in its entirety, ending with Natalie Portman’s powerful line from the film.

“So this is how liberty dies,” she says. “With thunderous applause.”

“Revenge of the Sith” wasn’t the only film Kimmel used AI to re-create in his monologue, though. To wrap things up, he also redid the story of Disney and Pixar’s “Up,” showing Joe Biden stealing the White House from Trump using thousands of balloons.

You can watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video, above.