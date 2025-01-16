Jimmy Kimmel Says Confirmation Hearings Have ‘Finally Found the Dumbest Person in the Senate’ | Video

As confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s cabinet picks continue on this week, Jimmy Kimmel has found the “best news” to come out of them — knowing who the “dumbest person in the senate” is.

On Tuesday, Marco Rubio sat for his confirmation hearing, prompting Kimmel to applaud him during Wednesday night’s monologue.

“Marco Rubio made history. He became the first person ever to be nominated for Secretary of State after insinuating that the guy who nominated him has a small penis,” Kimmel joked.

“So congratulations to Marco. In the past, Marco Rubio repeatedly called Trump a con artist. Now he’s like ‘The con stood for condominium! He builds those so beautiful — he’s an artist, really!’”

That said, Rubio is not the “dumbest person” that Kimmel was referring to. No, that moniker fell to Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin. During Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearing, Mullin called out Dems who questioned Hegseth’s alleged drinking habits, asserting that plenty of senators have voted drunk.

But Kimmel was more amused by Mullin slipping up during an interview on Fox News, while ranting about the “hypocrisy” of Democrats.

“If you want to talk about being unqualified, Pete Hegseth!” Mullin said confidently, before realizing he messed up. “The gentleman — or, not Pete Hegseth, I’m sorry, Pete Buttigieg.”

Cracking up at the moment, Kimmel noted, “The best news about these hearings is we finally found the dumbest person in the senate. And his name is Markwayne.”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video, above.