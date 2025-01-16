Seth Meyers Explains How Pete Hegseth Proved He Was Sober During Confirmation Hearing | Video

Pete Hegseth’s alleged drinking habits were called into heavy question during his confirmation hearing this week, but Seth Meyers is certain the former Fox News host was sober for the hearing itself. But that’s simply because Hegseth was able to say two words clearly, over and over.

Hegseth was the target of Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look,” with Meyers poking a whole lot of fun at Hegseth for reportedly drinking on the job quite often. Of course, the irony wasn’t lost on Meyers, who literally has his own “Day Drinking” segment where he goes to bars in the middle of the day (sometimes the morning, as Hegseth purportedly did) with celebrities and gets hammered.

“I mean, drinking in the morning on a workday is wild, unless you’re doing it for a recurring segment on your late night talk show,” Meyers said. “In which case, that’s art. That’s art.”

But when Hegseth was questioned about his drinking, as well as other alleged illicit behavior, during his confirmation hearing in the form of true or false questions, he wouldn’t answer.

The only response he gave was repeatedly saying “anonymous smears.” And for Meyers, that was the tell for Hegseth’s state of sobriety.

“At least we know he’s sober for this, because ‘anonymous smears’ is very hard to say when you’re drunk,” Meyers joked. “Next time one of your friends insists they’re fine to drive, make them say ‘anonymous smears.’ They’ll just hand you the keys without even trying.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video, above.