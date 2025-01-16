Seth Meyers Offers Curt Response to Trump’s ‘Late Night’ Rant | Video

Yes, Seth Meyers heard about Donald Trump’s angry rant about him and “Late Night” this week. So, during Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host offered Trump some sympathy in a brusque response.

Really, the segment was focused on Trump’s defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth. But, to tee it up, Meyers offered a warning to Hegseth fans that he would be ripping the former Fox News host — a warning he doesn’t normally give. So, Meyers explained.

“You might be saying ‘Seth, why would a Pete Hegseth fan be watching your show?’ Fair point,” he said. “It has come to my attention that sometimes people who do not care for me get stuck watching my show.”

Meyers was, of course, referring to Trump, who complained on social media on Tuesday that “I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months, and every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast.”

The president-elect went on to threaten Comcast, saying that the network “should pay a BIG price” for segments making fun of him. In responding to Trump’s rant, Meyers was brief.

“To those people, I would just say, you have my sympathy, and I hope you get a TV soon that allows you to change the channel,” he joked.

From there, he moved right along. You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video, above.