Trump Slams Seth Meyers as ‘Dumb and Untalented,’ Threatens Comcast in Truth Social Rant

President-elect Donald Trump is taking aim at NBC late night host Seth Meyers and the network’s parent company Comcast.

“I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months, and every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Tuesday morning. “These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these ‘in kind’ contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party.”

He continued, “These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party. Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!”

His comments came as Meyers recently pushed back against Trump’s thoughts on the Los Angeles wildfires and has mocked him over his recent comments about a takeover of Greenland and annexing Canada to give it U.S. statehood.

Trump has also previously knocked Comcast in other Truth Social posts, specifically targeting MSNBC, which he refers to as MSDNC.

MSNBC will be one of multiple cable networks that Comcast plans to spin off into a separate, publicly traded entity. The move, which is expected to be tax-free to Comcast shareholders and take around a year to complete, is subject to final approval from the company’s board, completion of “SpinCo” financing and receipt of tax opinions and any regulatory approvals.

The network will retain its branding despite the reorganization, SpinCo CEO Mark Lazarus told employees during a meeting on Tuesday. Separately, the network revealed that president Rashida Jones is stepping down and will be replaced by content strategy senior vice president Rebecca Kutler in the interim.

In addition to Meyers, Trump has also attacked CBS’ Stephen Colbert in the past, calling him a “complete and total loser.”

“He is not funny, which he gets paid far too much to be, he is not wise, he is VERY BORING, and his show is dying from a complete lack of viewers,” Trump said in a post back in September.

When asked if he would have Trump on his show, Colbert similarly called Trump “kind of boring,” adding, “I don’t like to have people on the show who I don’t think are going to be honest agents of their own ideas.”

Trump has also called for the late night return of Johnny Carson — who is dead — to replace NBC’s Jimmy Fallon.