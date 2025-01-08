Seth Meyers Offers Blunt 2-Word Response to Trump’s Threat of Greenland Takeover | Video

Seth Meyers opted for the element of surprise in his response to Donald Trump’s repeated threats to forcefully take over Greenland, offering just two words: “Do it!”

The NBC host returned from his holiday hiatus on Tuesday night, and during his “A Closer Look” segment, he mourned having to throw out the “Closer Look” he and his team had already written that tackled news stories from their break because of Trump’s press conference.

“Not to belabor the point, but this was the nice thing about the Biden era,” Meyers said. “There was never late-breaking news midday.”

The “Late Night” host was particularly amused by Trump refusing to say he wouldn’t use “military or economic coercion” to take over Greenland when pressed on it directly.

“I’d like to say something to Donald Trump about his threat to take Greenland by military force, that might take some of our viewers by surprise: Do it!” Meyers goaded. “Do it you cow– go get Greenland, you coward! Fix my shower and get me Greenland, or don’t show me your face ever again!”

“I’m calling your bluff, bro!” he continued as the audience cheered. “Stop making these crazy promises, do it. I want it. Go get it. Why won’t you get it, you afraid of Denmark, bro? You starting to remember they got those big-ass dogs?”

Speaking a touch more seriously, Meyers argued that Trump’s sudden obsession with Greenland and Canada proves one thing pretty clearly.

“This is how you know Trump’s not gonna take on China,” he said. “He talked a big game, but now he’s backing down and threatening Greenland instead. He’s gonna keep downgrading to smaller and smaller countries. Russia’s gonna do whatever it wants, while he like, threatens Peru.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.