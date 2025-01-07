Trump Once Again Says He Will Pardon Jan. 6 Rioters, Teases Renaming the Gulf of ‘Mexico’ to ‘America’

Donald Trump once again Tuesday promised “major pardons” for those involved in attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including for people charged with violent offenses.

During a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump was asked specifically about whether he plans to follow through on the promise he’s been making throughout his entire second term’s campaign, to which he promptly responded that he and his team are “looking into it.”

The president-elect first said that “24 or 28” people connected to the FBI have since been exposed for having a hand in planning the riots, parroting a conspiracy theory that his own pick to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, floated back in 2022. He then claimed that Hezbollah was involved, but offered no evidence.

“So we’ll be looking at the whole thing, but I’ll be making major pardons,” he said.

When later pressed on whether he’d pardon anyone who attacked police officers in the riots, Trump didn’t actually offer an answer, instead mourning Ashli Babbitt, a member of the Jan. 6 crowd who attacked the Capitol who was killed, before downplaying whether or not the event qualified as an insurrection.

“This would be the only insurrection in history where people went in as insurrectionists with not one gun,” he said.

Elsewhere in the press conference, Trump once again criticized Mexico, before promising a name change to the gulf.

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” he said. “That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate.”

You can watch Trump’s full press conference here.