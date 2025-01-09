Seth Meyers Bewildered by Trump’s 180 on US Border | Video

Few things Donald Trump does surprise Seth Meyers anymore, but on Wednesday night, the NBC host was simply bewildered at the president-elect calling for the entire abolishment of a U.S. border.

In this case, it would be the country’s northern border, separating it from Canada. Trump continues to push the idea of annexing Canada to give it U.S. statehood, and mentioned it again during his press conference on Tuesday, floating the idea that officials “get rid of that artificially drawn line.”

“Wait, what? You went from saying ‘We need strong borders’ to ‘We need to get rid of borders altogether?’ What?” Meyers marveled. “What are you gonna do a 180 on next? ‘I’m gonna be a president, but I’m gonna do it from jail, because let’s be honest, I did do some crimes.’”

Meyers immediately added that the idea of making Canada a state is “insane” and “will not happen,” but Trump’s continued fixation on the idea still has consequences.

The late night host then poked fun at the president-elect sending his son to Greenland to scout the territory, as Trump has also threatened to try and take it over as well.

That son was Donald Trump Jr., who appeared on Newsmax shortly after his trip, arguing that residents in Greenland have been “prevented from utilizing the great natural resources they have,” including gold and diamonds, among other things.

“Well, you know, when a white man shows up talking about your gold and diamonds, what could possibly go wrong?” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video, above.