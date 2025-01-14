Jon Stewart Shreds Republicans for Saying LA Wildfire Aid Should Have Conditions: ‘What the F– Is Wrong With You?’ | Video

As fires continue to burn in Los Angeles, causing thousands of people to lose nearly everything, some Republicans are saying that any financial aid provided to the city by Donald Trump’s second administration should be conditional. And that thoroughly angered Jon Stewart on Monday night.

In giving the latest headlines on the fires, the “Daily Show” host first called out Trump directly, after the president-elect posted a meme of flames burning behind the Hollywood sign — with the sign itself photoshopped to read “Trump was right.”

“Appropriate. Thank you, Mr. President. I’d almost forgotten your penchant for casual cruelty and dickfoolery,” Stewart deadpanned.

But the Comedy Central host took even bigger issue with Republicans using Trump’s response as permission to add conditions to any relief aid, such as forcing policy changes.

Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) went so far as to declare, “They don’t deserve anything, to be honest with you, unless they show us they’re going to make some changes.”

“What the f–k is wrong with you?” Stewart retorted. “Really, Senator from Alabama? The state near the bottom in math, reading and test scores. Next time you get hit by a f–king hurricane, why don’t we have a little parent-teacher conference to see that if you got your scores up, you would get the money?”

“Or actually, let’s not do it, because you’ll get the money anyway, because we’re not f–king psychos!” he continued. “That is psychotic. There’s something wrong with you.”

The host went on to call out the hypocrisy of Republicans, arguing that their own states somehow never have to deal with strings attached.

“Red states are always the tragic victims of circumstance outside of their control, and Democrats always vote for their aid, whereas blue state disasters are a function of their flawed morality and policy,” he mocked. “And if we help blue state survivors, well, what message will that send? What lesson will they learn?”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video, above.