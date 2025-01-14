Village People Say They Will Perform at Trump’s Inauguration: ‘We Know This Won’t Make Some of You Happy’

President-elect Donald Trump’s musical dreams appear to be coming true. The Village People, the group behind the hit song “Y.M.C.A.,” say they’ve accepted an invitation to participate in Trump’s upcoming second inauguration. This will include at least one event that will involve Trump himself.

“We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear, however, we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” the group wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “Our song ‘Y.M.C.A.’ is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost. Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music.”

The group also noted they will be performing at “various events” during the 2025 inauguration. The post has received mixed reactions so far, with some Facebook users praising the group for putting politics aside to participate and others calling the group “sell outs.”

Trump’s love of “Y.M.C.A.” is well documented as the president-elect played the song repeatedly during his campaign.

The Village People are now the second major music stars to confirm their inauguration participation. On Monday, it was confirmed that country music star Carrie Underwood will perform during the Jan. 20 event.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Even with only two performers locked in, 2025 is already a major musical step up from Trump’s 2017 inauguration. The Republican politician struggled to book musical acts during that time, eventually recruiting “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho and the Radio City Rockettes.