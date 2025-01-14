3 Screaming Protestors Removed From Pete Hegseth Confirmation Hearing | Video

Three screaming protestors were removed from Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearing Tuesday morning, including one male protestor who was lifted up and carried out by several police officers.

Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be defense secretary, is in Washington, D.C., to be grilled by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Accusations of sexual misconduct put Hegseth’s nomination for secretary of defense in jeopardy late last year. The former “Fox & Friends” weekend host served in the Army National Guard from 2002 to 2021, and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan during his time in the military.

Here’s a video of the first protestor, a bearded man who yelled Hegseth was a “misogynist”:

A person is forcibly removed from the Hegseth confirmation hearing



“You are a misogynist” pic.twitter.com/0n1f6A3AZK — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2025

A woman who was yelling was then removed shortly afterwards:

Another person is forcibly removed from the Hegseth confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/aCw5npGkkK — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2025

And then a long-haired male protestor was removed after that:

A third person is forcibly carried out of the Hegseth confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/4Y43C0UNS5 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2025

Since being nominated, Hegseth’s treatment of women, including cheating on his ex-wives, has come under scrutiny. The biggest hurdle his nomination has faced is an allegation of sexual assault from a woman who claimed Hegseth drugged and sexually abused her at a Conservative conference in 2017. The woman had sex with Hegseth while her husband and kids were sleeping in a nearby hotel room; Megyn Kelly did a deep dive into her accusations, saying the accuser’s husband’s recounting of the night indicates she wasn’t drugged — which ultimately led police to not pursue charges against Hegseth.

Trump’s defense secretary pick has denied any wrongdoing, and has said he paid the accuser a settlement to protect his family and career at Fox News, where he worked as a host following his military career.