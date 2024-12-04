Pete Hegseth said he has no doubt that Donald Trump will keep his word to make him his Secretary of Defense amid reports that the president-elect is eyeing to replace the former “Fox & Friends” host with Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

“Listen, it’s all the president’s choice. I spoke to the president this morning; he said, ‘I’m his guy,” Hegseth told Megyn Kelly during an appearance on her podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“I’m not going to give any other information from my conversations with the president. I believe what he shares with me needs to stay in confidence. But things were addressed, and he said, ‘You’re my guy.’”

At the time, Kelly was questioning Hegseth about his thoughts on the reports that Trump supposedly spoke to DeSantis “face-to-face” about taking Hegseth’s position on Trump’s team as Secretary of Defense, after the former president nominated him for the job a month. The potential walkback comes after Hegseth faced accusations of sexual assault, infidelity and alcohol abuse, per The Daily Beast.

Watch the interview below:

On the flip side, some Republican voters reportedly aren’t too happy with DeSantis as a prospect, as the governor previously ran against Trump in the presidential primaries, according to the outlet.

On Wednesday, NBC News reported DeSantis is “very much in contention” with the opportunity. “Trump talked to the governor and wants him to do it,” NBC reported on Tuesday.