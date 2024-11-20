Megyn Kelly Applauds Republican Bathroom Bill Targeting the First Trans Member of Congress | Video

Megyn Kelly is all for Rep. Nancy Mace’s push to block newly elected trans congresswoman Sarah McBride from using the women’s restroom on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host applauded Mace’s attempts to stop McBride from using the same women’s room as her. Kelly supported the hope for blocked access.

“I’m sorry, but there’s a place for you, sir, it’s the men’s bathroom,” she said. “Get out. Get out of the women’s bathroom and the women’s spaces. You want to do your thing and put on a costume that makes you look like me. I don’t love it. I’m going to be honest. I don’t. I’m not 100% with the ‘live and let live’ crowd. I’m really kind of not.”

Kelly went on saying that “trans means fake” and “you substitute fake, and you’ll understand what everybody is saying, doesn’t change that.” She added that trans issue was “their delusion. It’s not mine.”

“Your delusion is not my problem,” she said, speaking directly to McBride. “I don’t have to participate in it. I don’t have to pretend that you are, in fact, a woman. I’m sorry you’re going through this. I don’t think this should be celebrated when he declared that he was female, he got congratulatory calls from people like Beau Biden in Delaware … Congratulations on what?”

Watch the full segment below:

Kelly continued, “I just I have empathy for these folks. It must be very, very difficult. And as I’ve told you, I have trans people in my extended family. It must be very, very difficult, and that’s what I’ve been told, that it is. I get it. It’s just not my problem, and I refuse to make it my problem.”

McBride was elected to serve as a congresswoman for Delaware. On Monday, Mace introduced a resolution to prohibit House employees from using bathrooms that don’t correspond with their biological sex. She later confirmed the resolution was “absolutely and then some” in response to McBride’s election.

Representatives who stood in support of McBride include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Becca Balint, and Joe Morelle.

Watch the full “Megyn Kelly Show” clip above.