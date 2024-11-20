Megyn Kelly Argues Matt Gaetz Accusations ‘Could Be a Shakedown’ and Should Be Taken With ‘A Boulder of Salt’ | Video

Megyn Kelly thinks everyone should take the allegations against Matt Gaetz with a “hefty dose of salt.”

On her SiriusXM podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host defended her GOP peer on Tuesday’s show, saying the fact that the investigation into whether Gaetz had sexual relations with a minor was dropped due to the credibility issues should be factored.

“We really need to take all of this now with a hefty dose of salt,” Kelly said. “Not a grain but like a boulder of salt. Because look, these may not be credible people at all. This whole thing could be a shakedown.”

She continued, “It stinks, it stinks to anybody.”

Gaetz was nominated by president-elect Donald Trump last week for Attorney General which re-ignited talks of the Florida congressman’s murky legal past. In 2021, a Justice Department investigation – led by current Attorney General Merrick Garland – looked into accusations that Gaetz had sexual relations with a minor and paid for the 17-year-old to travel with him. The investigation was dropped in 2023 but Gaetz remains subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.

Kelly admitted Gaetz seems like a “crude guy” but that doesn’t make him a criminal.

“There’s a lot around this guy, a lot,” she said. “He’s also reportedly been on the House floor bragging about his libido and stamina – he sounds like a crude guy there’s no point in pretending otherwise. But accusing him of criminal behavior is something else entirely and I do believe that if this DOJ had Matt Gaetz in the crosshairs they would have done everything in their power to actually see through those charges.”

Kelly was far from the only host to comment on Trump’s Attorney General choice. Seth Meyers had plenty to say on “Late Night” about the seriousness of the pick.

“I love Republicans saying we need to have a serious Attorney General. Oh, do you?” Meyers said. “You didn’t seem to feel the need for a serious president. Your party chose a deranged criminal game show host with the same makeup artists as Pagliacci, who can’t close a f–king umbrella.”

