Trump Jokes About Melania’s Hat While Social Media Users Posit She Just Didn’t Want to Kiss Him

Donald Trump took some time towards the end of an unscripted inauguration rally speech — his second of the day — to poke fun at his wife’s wardrobe on Monday, joking that the hat she chose to wear almost made her “blow away.” But folks on social media joked that the fashion choice was actually much more strategic.

Melania Trump opted to wear all black for her husband’s swearing in ceremony, complete with a wide-brimmed hat. That part of the outfit quickly drew mockery online, and even her own husband poked fun at it to a crowd.

“We went out to the helicopter just prior to this, and said goodbye as custom, and the wind is blowing like crazy, and with the hat that she’s wearing, she almost blew away,” Trump said with a chuckle. “We almost lost her. She was being elevated off the ground.”

But, after video of Trump attempting — and failing — to give Melania a kiss around the hat surfaced, social media users joked that Melania wore the hat as an intentional method of protection.

“Melania wasn’t taking any chances,” the official X account for “The Daily Show” posted, alongside a photo of the hat manipulated to look even larger.

“Oh, now it makes sense,” another person wrote. “Melania wore the hat as a barrier to Trump’s lips. Got it.”

Melania wasn't taking any chances pic.twitter.com/yKI31cAhQH — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2025

Oh, now it makes sense. Melania wore the hat as a barrier to Trump’s lips. Got it. #Inauguration2025 pic.twitter.com/v35yY7eD3I — JC R WHIT (@JC99WHIT) January 20, 2025

for those wondering why Melania chose to wear that goddamn hat, here's your answer: pic.twitter.com/oF9QvpcwaG — Jessiah (@thepondering_) January 20, 2025

melania when she saw him approaching https://t.co/KQTUOo9nZ1 pic.twitter.com/YkH9BCAgpK — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) January 20, 2025

For many, the hat was reminiscent of one character in particular — someone who was once a staple for Trump’s favorite fast food place.

“Melania chose to wear her Hamburglar hat to honor all the criminals in the nation — and next to her,” one comedian joked.

Apparently while her husband was working at McDonald’s Melania stole the Hamburglar’s hat. pic.twitter.com/0J4UR5sVtE — Rick Aaron (@RickAaron) January 20, 2025

Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburgler? pic.twitter.com/FVXt80zGe8 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 20, 2025

Has Trump promised to pardon The Hamburglar? pic.twitter.com/uhVLvYUxes — Maine Wonk (@StayWonked) January 20, 2025

You can see more reactions to Melania Trump’s hat below.

Melania Trump out there looking like a Spy vs. Spy cartoon.#Inauguration2025 #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/MGNtzgCJki — Pieter J. Ketelaar 3 💉💉💉 💉 💉 (@PieterJKetelaar) January 20, 2025

Looks like Melania is appropriately dressed for America's funeral today. pic.twitter.com/UYjoVnjJ9m — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) January 20, 2025