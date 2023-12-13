Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Zelensky Visited the US ‘to Show Ted Cruz How to Grow a Beard’ | Video

President Biden ‘offered to zero out Zelensky’s student loan balance,’ the ABC host says

Jimmy Kimmel was in a festive holiday mood on Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and ended his monologue with an amusing skit that mocked Fox News’ latest stupid moral panic by interviewing a “Gay Nutcracker.” You can skip to about 8 minutes in to watch it.

But if you want to see the whole monologue, Kimmel had some fun talking about Donald Trump’s latest grift, Trump’s latest legal woes, and Florida congressman Matt Gaetz. But before that he talked about the latest visit to Washington, D.C. by Ukrainian President Zelensky, who Kimmel joked was here to “show Ted Cruz how to grow a beard.”

“In Washington – D.C.,” Kimmel said, “President Biden got a visit from President Zelensky of Ukraine today. This poor guy, Zelensky is fighting for his life, he has to come here to beg these idiots for money.”

“It got a little awkward. Apparently, for a minute, Biden forgot who he was meeting with, and offered to zero out Zelensky’s student loan balance. Which is something, I guess,” Kimmel continued.

“Zelensky also stopped by the Capitol to meet with Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell. What a threesome. Like an elderly same sex couple showing their nephew around the country club,” Kimmel added. “Zelensky met with all 100 U.S. senators today to ask for additional funding, more humanitarian aid and to show Ted Cruz how to grow a beard.”

You can watch the entire monologue at the top of the page now.

