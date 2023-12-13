Fans, studios and costars alike were surprised by the news that award-winning actor Andre Braugher died on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Among them was “Homicide: Life on the Street” creator David Simon, who wrote Tuesday night, “Andre Braugher. God. I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I’ll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon.”

“Andre Braugher was the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be. He infused Det. Frank Pembleton on ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ with both righteous ferocity and quiet dignity. In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ His performances will continue to inspire future generations and we will miss him tremendously,” NBC and Universal Television representatives said.

“Everyone at FOX is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher. He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Andre’s family and loved ones at this time,” Fox Television representatives said.

Audra McDonald, who starred in “The Good Fight” with the actor, wrote on Instagram that “He was absolute joy, brilliance, and light.”

She added, “I cannot process the news of Andre’s passing. He was the most generous, brilliant, intelligent and hilarious soul. He kept us in stitches on set. He was such a joy to work with and had the most beautiful curiosity about all things and all people.”

“I loved every single minute of working with him,” she continued. “He will be so sorely missed. All my love and light to his lovely wife Ami and their sons. Rest in Peace Dear Dear Andre.”

Dirk Blocker, who worked alongside the actor on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” wrote on the platform, “Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”

On Instagram, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews captioned a photo of Braugher, “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.

Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

Cinematographer Rick Page also remembered the actor on Instagram. He wrote, “Rest easy friend. All love, all heart.” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Chelsea Peretti shared the post in her Instagram Story.

Peretti later shared a statement of her own, writing “Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”

Prentice Penny, who worked closely with Braugher on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” shared two memories of the star on Twitter. He tweeted, “RIP #andrebraugher One of my favorite memories of him was one day on set, he was like I follow you on Twitter – you’re funny. I said, “oh what’s your handle so I can follow you too.” He said, “No. I like it that you don’t know it’s me.” We both fell out. He was a good man.”

Penny then added, “One of my other favorite memories was me, him and Terry Crews talking on set. He was so warm with us and then when a white person would walk by, he’d look serious again. He then leaned in and said “Gotta keep ‘em on they toes.” Again, I fell out! RIP”

