JJ Abrams, Anthony Daniels and More Pay Tribute to ‘Star Wars’ Actor and Dialect Coach Andrew Jack

Jack died of coronavirus and was most recently working with Robert Pattinson on Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’

| April 1, 2020 @ 8:20 AM
Andrew Jack

Photo credit: Disney

J.J. Abrams, Anthony Daniels, Christopher Miller and more are paying tribute to Andrew Jack, a long time dialect coach and “Star Wars” actor who died Tuesday due to complications from the coronavirus, TMZ reported. He was 76.

“Andrew Jack was as lovely as they come. Our brilliant dialect coach on ‘The Force Awakens.’ He was so handsome we had to cast him,” Abrams said in a hand-written note shared to Twitter. “Sending love to his friends and family. He will be missed.”

“He was a joy to be with on the new trilogy. As dialect coach, he helped the cast get it right through his talent and humour. As an actor, his distinguished features made him stand out in any scene,” C-3PO actor Daniels said in a tweet.

Jack appeared in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” as General Ematt, a member of Leia’s resistance force. But he was known across the industry for his work as a dialect coach with actors like Hugh Jackman, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and more. Most recently, he was working with Robert Pattinson on the set of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.”

“Andrew was a legend, and such a kind man. We are all absolutely heartbroken. Our hearts go out to his family. Rest in peace, Andrew,” Reeves said in a tweet Tuesday.

Jack worked with Hemsworth on the final two “Avengers” films, with Downey Jr. on “Sherlock Holmes” and even worked with the cast on “The Lord of the Rings” movies, and actors Sean Astin and Elijah Wood were also among those who paid tribute to the late dialect coach.

“So heartbreaking to learn that Andrew Jack has passed away. He, along with Roisin Carty, lead all of us through the many accents of Middle-Earth. He was a kind and lovely human being. My love to his family and friends,” Wood said in a tweet.

“Andrew Jack made a mean curry. Andrew Jack was powerful & gentle in equal measure. Andrew Jack was funny. Andrew Jack was brilliant. Andrew Jack loved a unique theory of gravity, that we are all being pushed down, instead of pulled down. We loved Andrew Jack,” Astin added.

Jack’s wife Gabrielle Rogers is currently quarantined in Australia and posted on social media that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend and was in no pain when he died. “He slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him,” she said in a post (via HuffPost).

See more tributes to Jack below:

