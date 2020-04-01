JJ Abrams, Anthony Daniels and More Pay Tribute to ‘Star Wars’ Actor and Dialect Coach Andrew Jack

J.J. Abrams, Anthony Daniels, Christopher Miller and more are paying tribute to Andrew Jack, a long time dialect coach and “Star Wars” actor who died Tuesday due to complications from the coronavirus, TMZ reported. He was 76.

“Andrew Jack was as lovely as they come. Our brilliant dialect coach on ‘The Force Awakens.’ He was so handsome we had to cast him,” Abrams said in a hand-written note shared to Twitter. “Sending love to his friends and family. He will be missed.”

“He was a joy to be with on the new trilogy. As dialect coach, he helped the cast get it right through his talent and humour. As an actor, his distinguished features made him stand out in any scene,” C-3PO actor Daniels said in a tweet.

Jack appeared in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” as General Ematt, a member of Leia’s resistance force. But he was known across the industry for his work as a dialect coach with actors like Hugh Jackman, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and more. Most recently, he was working with Robert Pattinson on the set of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.”

“Andrew was a legend, and such a kind man. We are all absolutely heartbroken. Our hearts go out to his family. Rest in peace, Andrew,” Reeves said in a tweet Tuesday.

Jack worked with Hemsworth on the final two “Avengers” films, with Downey Jr. on “Sherlock Holmes” and even worked with the cast on “The Lord of the Rings” movies, and actors Sean Astin and Elijah Wood were also among those who paid tribute to the late dialect coach.

“So heartbreaking to learn that Andrew Jack has passed away. He, along with Roisin Carty, lead all of us through the many accents of Middle-Earth. He was a kind and lovely human being. My love to his family and friends,” Wood said in a tweet.

“Andrew Jack made a mean curry. Andrew Jack was powerful & gentle in equal measure. Andrew Jack was funny. Andrew Jack was brilliant. Andrew Jack loved a unique theory of gravity, that we are all being pushed down, instead of pulled down. We loved Andrew Jack,” Astin added.

Jack’s wife Gabrielle Rogers is currently quarantined in Australia and posted on social media that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend and was in no pain when he died. “He slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him,” she said in a post (via HuffPost).

Andrew Jack was the dialect coach on SOLO, and a kind and thoughtful man. We asked him to teach Alden to speak Shyriiwook, and I’ll always remember listening to them gargle-roar at each other back and forth.

RIP https://t.co/ivlE7q4guB — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) March 31, 2020

Today we learned that a member of our Star Wars family, Andrew Jack, passed away due to complications from COVID-19. In addition to playing Major Ematt in The Force Awakens, his work as a dialect coach on TFA, Solo, & other SW films revealed a man who was passionate & caring… pic.twitter.com/4gl4RQqLqI — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) March 31, 2020

Devastated to hear of the passing of the wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman #AndrewJack. He is one of the kindest people I’ve ever worked with. Please stay safe. Please stay home!!! #RIPAndrewJack pic.twitter.com/VqmmGkxaOF — GreG GrunberG (@greggrunberg) March 31, 2020

We have lost an incredibly humble, sharing, gifted and clever man. He worked with so many talented actors, directors cast and crew. He showed great kindness to me and my family and will be greatly missed. #andrewjack ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v2oAbrhoU6 — Harry (@hcollettactor) March 31, 2020

It's a very sad day that we have to say goodbye to one of our sequel trilogy actors due to the coronavirus. Andrew Jack played Caluan Ematt in The Force Awakens,The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and voiced Moloch in Solo. Please keep his family in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/5HIa807PwG — ???? Space Bitch Selene ???? (@_selenejade) March 31, 2020

If you’ve ever enjoyed Lord Of The Rings, The Avengers, Star Wars or countless other films, you’ve enjoyed the work of Andrew Jack, one of the worlds great dialect coaches.

A charismatic character, full of passion and verve. He will be missed terribly. Stay safe everyone. xx https://t.co/aHEZd9ySop — ⚡️Nicola Scott⚡️ (@NicolaScottArt) March 31, 2020

Andrew Jack, a beautiful soul. So many wonderful memories with this amazing man, he had the best stories and always excited to hear others. Such an honest beautiful spirit. Sleep well Andrew , I will miss you. X https://t.co/eQ9dhCaEto — Billy Boyd (@BillyBoydActor) April 1, 2020

