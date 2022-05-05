Jo Koy’s comedy film “Easter Sunday” has released its first trailer, giving a first glimpse into the antics of a loving, chaotic Filipino American family and the large ensemble cast who plays them.

Jo Valencia (Jo Koy) is in for a weekend of good old-fashioned family fun when he and his son (Brandon Wardell) head home for Easter Sunday – “like the Filipino Super Bowl.” A single father and comedian, Jo is famous for his famous beer commercial tagline (“Let’s get the party started babaaaay!”). His career is a source of confusion and hilarity in his family; when he tells his mother (Lydia Gaston) he’s going to film a pilot, she thinks he’s going to play “a pilot on a TV show.” Back home, he runs into an old flame (played by Tiffany Haddish), tells jokes at church and spends time mediating feuds at various family functions, including one between his mother and sister, Tita Theresa (Tia Carrere).

“Filipino families fight a lot,” one character admits. “But we love a lot, too.”

Things kick up a notch when a group of men come to Jo to collect money owed by one of his cousins. Punches are thrown, cars chased and karaoke songs belted. Will Jo be able to keep his family from falling apart?

“Easter Sunday” boasts an all-star cast of comedians, including Jimmy O. Yang (“Silicon Valley”), Tia Carrere (“True Lies,” “Wayne’s World”), Brandon Wardell (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Broadway’s “Hadestown”), Lydia Gaston (Broadway’s “The King and I”), Asif Ali (“WandaVision”), Rodney To (“Parks and Recreation”), Eugene Cordero (“The Good Place”), Jay Chandrasekhar (“I Love You, Man”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) and Lou Diamond Phillips (“Courage Under Fire”).

“Easter Sunday,” from DreamWorks Pictures, is directed by Jay Chandrasekhar (Super Troopers, The Dukes of Hazzard, I Love You, Man), from a script by Ken Cheng (Sin City Saints series) and Kate Angelo (Sex Tape) based on a story by Ken Cheng.

Set to premiere in August, the film is produced by Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, and is executive produced by Nick Reynolds, Joe Meloche, Jo Koy, Jessica Gao, Jimmy O. Yang, Ken Cheng and Seth William Meier.

The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures domestically. Amblin Partners and Universal will share international distribution rights.