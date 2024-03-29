MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” showed a clip of Joe Biden’s star-studded fundraiser on Thursday, in which the president quipped that he challenged Donald Trump to a golf game on one deal-breaking condition.

The fundraiser in Manhattan featured Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who all joined Stephen Colbert for a discussion. The Biden campaign says the fundraiser brought in more than $26 million.

“Donald Trump, as far as we can tell, has just been trying to win a third championship at his own golf course,” Colbert said directed toward Biden. “My question to you, sir, can voters trust a presidential candidate who has not won a single Trump International Golf Club trophy?”

“At long last, sir, have you no chipshot?” Colbert quipped.

As Obama laughed, Biden replied that he would be happy to play Trump in golf, and said he told the former president as much.

“I told him once before, when he came into the Oval before he got sworn in, I said, ‘I’ll give you three strokes if you carry your own bag.’”

That seemed to tickle “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough who said, “He can’t do that,” referring to Trump’s ability to caddy for himself.

Scarborough then addressed criticism about the fundraiser taking place at an inopportune time.

“This is an event that has been scheduled for a very long time. This is an event where they had an opportunity to get three Democratic presidents together, to explain not only to their base but also to independents, swing voters, Republicans that could be moved, why this election is so important.”

“You talk about the bully pulpit that a president has,” Scarborough continued. “This is three bully pulpits on stage, and it was quite a remarkable night.”

Scarborough mentioned the protestors that interrupted the fundraiser, calling for an end to the war in Israel:“I think people need to stop the wringing of their hands.”

“If you really think the setup was bad yesterday, it wasn’t,” Scarborough added. “Massive success for Joe Biden, the campaign, not only for the Democratic Party but for pro-democracy forces.”