The Biden-Harris campaign clapped back at George Clooney after the actor called for President Joe Biden to be replaced as the Democratic Party’s nominee in a New York Times op-ed posted on Wednesday. The camp flexed that Biden stayed at the event three hours longer than Clooney and that the actor merely took a photo and dipped.

“The President stayed for over three hours, while Clooney took a photo quickly and left,” Biden’s team said in a statement to the New York Times. Biden’s campaign’s remarks are referring to the length of Clooney’s attendance at fundraiser the actor threw for the president a couple of weeks back on June 15 in Los Angeles.

This all comes after Clooney dropped his opinion piece, “George Clooney: I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.” In the write-up, Clooney referred Biden as his friend and someone he believed in, but laid into his wavering mental and physical health.

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced,” Clooney wrote in his article. “But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal‘ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.’”

Clooney is just one of the many people urging Biden to step down and lift up another Democratic presidential hopeful. Soon enough the White House responded.

“In response to those comments from George Clooney, Jake, a campaign official who attended that Los Angeles fundraiser tells me that George Clooney left three hours before the president. So clearly, the gloves are off, Jake,” Tausche said.

“But what does that mean, that George Clooney left three … what’s the point?” Tapper questioned. Tausche then explained that Biden was insulting the fact that Biden was able to maintain his presence at the fundraiser longer than Clooney could, alluding to the comments people often make about his physical condition.

“The point of that is to suggest that Biden’s stamina is better than Clooney’s and Clooney didn’t have eyes on the entire event. That’s the response to the Clooney op-ed.”

“Ok,” Tapper replied unamused.

Clooney’s op-ed is a direct response to Biden’s lackluster performance against Donald Trump in the two’s first debate of the election season. They are scheduled to go head-to-head again on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. PST.