Sen. Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia, on Sunday delivered a seemingly fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s signature economic legislation, saying that he would not vote for the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t,” he said on “Fox News Sunday” of the “mammoth” legislation that would increase the social safety net for millions of Americans. “This is a no on this legislation. I have tried everything I know to do.”

Manchin, long a holdout on passage of the social-welfare legislation as a conservative Democrat in an evenly divided U.S. Senate, acknowledged Biden’s efforts to win him over during five months of negotiations.

“The President has worked diligently,” he said. “He knows I’ve had concerns and the problems I’ve had and and, you know, the thing that we should all be directing our attention towards the variant, a COVID that we have coming back at us in so many different aspects in different ways, it’s affecting our lives again.”

Manchin also cited his concern over rising inflation and the growing federal debt as well as the threat of the omicron variant prolonging negative effects on the economy. “When you have these things coming at you the way they are right now, I’ve always said this … if I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it,” he said.

Manchin’s remarks drew a sharp response from Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who leads the Senate budget committee. “I think he’s going to have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia,” Sanders told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We’ve been dealing with Mr. Manchin for month after month after month.”

Sanders also called for a vote on the Senate floor despite its likely failure without Manchin’s support. “If he doesn’t have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world,” he said.