Joe Rogan apologized Friday after repeating a debunked claim that “left-wing” activists were responsible for wildfires in Oregon.

“I f—ed up on the podcast with Douglas Murray and said that people got arrested lighting fires in Portland,” the comedian and podcaster wrote on Instagram. “That turns out to not be true. I was very irresponsible not looking into it before I repeated it. I read one story about a guy getting arrested for lighting fires that turned out to be true, but the other s— I read about people getting arrested for lighting fires in Portland was not true. I repeated it without looking into it and it was a really f—ing stupid mistake that won’t happen again.”

He added, “I’m sorry.”

On the most recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” he said, “They’ve arrested people for lighting forest fires up there. They’ve arrested left-wing people for lighting these forest fires — air-quote ‘activists.’ This is also something that’s not being widely reported, you know, that people have actually been arrested for lighting fires up there.”

Last week, the FBI’s Portland office tweeted, “Reports that extremists are setting wildfires in Oregon are untrue. Help us stop the spread of misinformation by only sharing information from trusted, official sources.”

Joe Rogan came under fire earlier this week for comments he made about Caitlyn Jenner and her family, misgendering her and suggesting her daughters were the reason for her transition. Jenner called Rogan an “a–.”