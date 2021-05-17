John Boyega to Return as Moses in ‘Attack the Block 2’

John Boyega will return as Moses in the sequel to the 2011 sci-fi cult hit “Attack the Block,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Joe Cornish will also return to write and direct the film. Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps.

“It’s been a decade since ‘Attack The Block’ was released and so much has changed since then. I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London,” Boyega said in a statement. “Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

“I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of ‘Attack The Block’ on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release,” Cornish added. “I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”

“Attack the Block 2” will be produced by Cornish and Nira Park through Complete Fiction Pictures, the production company recently formed by Park, Cornish and filmmaker Edgar Wright. Boyega will produce through UpperRoom Productions.

The 2011 film featured an ensemble of relatively new and then-unknown actors, including Boyega, who went on to star in blockbusters like “Pacific Rim: Uprising” and a trilogy of “Star Wars” movies. He most recently earned a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Award for his performance in Steve McQueen’s anthology film series “Small Axe” for BBC/Amazon Prime.

