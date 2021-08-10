John Lithgow Joins Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ for Apple

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason,” “Bombshell”) has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday.

Lithgow will play the role of Prosecutor Leaward. Lithgow joins the previously announced ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Louis Cancelmi, William Belleu, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy and Scott Shepherd.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s novel and is set in 1920s Oklahoma depicting the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Scorsese produces and directs “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple Studios from a screenplay by Eric Roth. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Appian Way Productions.

Lithgow is nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the series “Perry Mason.” Lithgow most recently played disgraced, late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in the film “Bombshell.” Next up, Lithgow’s upcoming projects include the third book in the series of Dumpty books called “Confederacy of Dumptys,” the series “The Old Man” and the untitled Cabrini film.

