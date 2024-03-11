The votes are in, and it sounds like Oscar viewers want John Mulaney to host the next ceremony in 2025.

The comedian presented the Academy Award for Best Sound on Sunday. But before naming the winner (“The Zone of Interest”), Mulaney riffed on how important sound is for hearing iconic lines forever memorialized in film — including an infamous one from “Madame Web.”

“You know, for years, movies didn’t have sound and then they figured it out. Some people say that the silent era was the golden era of film. These people are difficult and insane,” Mulaney began. “Without sound, we wouldn’t have been able to hear such classic lines as ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat,’ ‘I’ll have what she’s having’ and ‘He was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died.’”

“ONCE AGAIN …. would @TheAcademy consider #JohnMulaney to host #theoscars please?” one viewer tweeted. “He’s giving Billy Crystal. He’s right there, he sings, dances and it flows. He’s right. there. k, thx, bye.”

“Duuuude #johnmulaney just dropped a madame web reference while presenting for best sound,” another wrote on X. “Yes!”

The “researching spiders in the Amazon” line can be heard in the “Madame Web” trailer from the lips of Dakota Johnson, who portrays Cassandra Web in the latest Sony property in association with Marvel — although, that exact line did not appear in the final cut.

While viewers were instantly pleased by the trailer reference, it’s worth noting Mulaney indeed hosted the Academy’s (non-televised) Governors Awards in January and was well received in the room.

Mulaney’s monologue continued, “Or what about that moment in ‘Field of Dreams’ when we hear ‘If you build it, he will come.’ And then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field. I guess he doesn’t build it. He mows down corn and then there is a field and then he’s like, ‘I’m gonna watch ghosts play baseball.’ And the bank is like, ‘You want to pay your mortgage?’ And he’s like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna watch ghosts play baseball.’”

“And then he finds James Earl Jones who wrote ‘The Boat Rocker,’ which I thought was a real book deep into my 20s, and he’s like, ‘People will come, Ray.’ He’s the only one with a financial plan. But what’s weird is Timothy Busfield pushes little Gaby Hoffmann off the bleachers and she falls down and she’s unconscious,” he went on. “Then Burt Lancaster’s Moonlight Graham and he comes up and he pats her on the back a couple of times, and he’s like, ‘Hot dog stuck in her throat.’ And then he can’t go back in the game because I guess there’s a rule in ghost baseball, that if you leave the field at any point to become an elderly ghost and do the Heimlich maneuver, you can’t return to the field. I love ‘Field of Dreams.’ That should win Best Picture, though they’ll probably go with one of this year’s.”

“Low key the funniest, most charming Oscars moment in a long long time,” another fan tweeted. “John Mulaney to host next year or we riot.”

